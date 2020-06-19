Corbus Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,550 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 580% compared to the average daily volume of 1,110 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $571.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.45. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.87% and a negative return on equity of 282.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRBP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 360,244 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 36,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

