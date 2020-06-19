Contrasting Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 37.00% 35.31% 16.86% NVE 57.88% 18.06% 17.80%

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Maxim Integrated Products and NVE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 3 11 3 0 2.00 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus target price of $59.73, suggesting a potential downside of 1.37%. Given Maxim Integrated Products’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maxim Integrated Products is more favorable than NVE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of NVE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Maxim Integrated Products pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Maxim Integrated Products pays out 79.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Maxim Integrated Products has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and NVE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.31 billion 6.98 $827.49 million $2.43 24.92 NVE $25.41 million 11.28 $14.53 million N/A N/A

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than NVE.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats NVE on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

