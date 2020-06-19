Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to $1,750.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial raised Constellation Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

CNSWF opened at $1,105.38 on Monday. Constellation Software has a one year low of $746.28 and a one year high of $1,185.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,074.30.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

