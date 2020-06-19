Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,929 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Concho Resources worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CXO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Concho Resources by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Concho Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Concho Resources by 112.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $138,586,000 after buying an additional 69,043 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CXO shares. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.24.

CXO stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

