Comparing Phunware (PHUN) and Its Competitors

Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Phunware to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Phunware alerts:

This table compares Phunware and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $19.15 million -$12.87 million -3.80 Phunware Competitors $1.22 billion -$53.42 million -18.29

Phunware’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Phunware. Phunware is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -80.97% -266.76% -44.72% Phunware Competitors -15.85% -2,206.14% -5.03%

Risk and Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 16.03, indicating that its share price is 1,503% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware’s competitors have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Phunware and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 1 1 0 2.50 Phunware Competitors 779 2912 4046 205 2.46

Phunware presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.75%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 6.23%. Given Phunware’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Phunware beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.