Comparing EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get EXXARO RESOURCE/S alerts:

This table compares EXXARO RESOURCE/S and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXXARO RESOURCE/S N/A N/A N/A Amerigo Resources -11.18% -11.86% -5.24%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EXXARO RESOURCE/S and Amerigo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXXARO RESOURCE/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EXXARO RESOURCE/S and Amerigo Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXXARO RESOURCE/S $1.93 billion 1.39 $533.58 million N/A N/A Amerigo Resources $119.80 million 0.34 -$9.41 million N/A N/A

EXXARO RESOURCE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Amerigo Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Amerigo Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EXXARO RESOURCE/S beats Amerigo Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EXXARO RESOURCE/S Company Profile

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for EXXARO RESOURCE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXXARO RESOURCE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.