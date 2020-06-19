Comparing City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) & Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of City Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. City Office REIT pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 2.33% 1.01% 0.31% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 23.36% 8.48% 2.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares City Office REIT and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $156.30 million 3.14 $1.80 million $1.17 8.82 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $424.18 million 8.71 $305.57 million $2.46 10.27

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for City Office REIT and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 2 3 0 2.60 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

City Office REIT presently has a consensus price target of $12.60, suggesting a potential upside of 22.09%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $28.58, suggesting a potential upside of 13.16%. Given City Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Volatility and Risk

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats City Office REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

