Comparing Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Bird and Nikola’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Bird $1.02 billion 0.39 $24.30 million $1.49 9.90 Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Bird and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Bird 2.37% -61.92% 10.59% Nikola N/A 35.91% 0.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Blue Bird shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Blue Bird shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Bird has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Bird and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Bird 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nikola 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blue Bird currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.25%. Nikola has a consensus price target of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.64%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Blue Bird.

Summary

Blue Bird beats Nikola on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses. It sells its products through a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; and a parts distribution center. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric (BEV) and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV). It manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

