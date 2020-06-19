Comparing Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and Entia Biosciences (NYSE:ERGO)

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and Entia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ERGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Aphria alerts:

This table compares Aphria and Entia Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million 7.17 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -40.82 Entia Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entia Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aphria.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Entia Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entia Biosciences has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aphria and Entia Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 2 6 0 2.75 Entia Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aphria presently has a consensus target price of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 82.79%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than Entia Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and Entia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Entia Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aphria beats Entia Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Entia Biosciences Company Profile

Entia Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development, production, and distribution of dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods products in the United States. It is also involved in the discovery, scientific evaluation, and marketing of natural formulations that can be used in medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other products. The company's portfolio of formulations include ErgoD2, a pharmaceutical grade organic compound from whole food that contains the micro-nutrients; L-Ergothioneine, a naturally occurring amino acid and master antioxidant; and vitamin D, an antioxidant. In addition, it is also developing products for the chronic kidney disease and other diseases, as well as providing cosmeceuticals and other beauty products under the GROH brand name. Entia Biosciences, Inc. offers its products directly to consumers through e-commerce channels, such as direct email marketing, social media outlets, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Total Nutraceutical Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Entia Biosciences, Inc. in January 2012. Entia Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sherwood, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.