Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $19.98, but opened at $19.68. Commercial Metals shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 20,573 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 696.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 59,219 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

