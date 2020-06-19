Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 4,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $87,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,416,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,756,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,873,000 after purchasing an additional 130,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,644,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,478,000 after purchasing an additional 244,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 487,340 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.