Cohen & Steers Inc. Takes Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,489 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.96.

NYSE:NKE opened at $99.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

