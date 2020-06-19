Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 1,452 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 574.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 18,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.

CAT opened at $127.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

