Cohen & Steers Inc. Makes New $113,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

