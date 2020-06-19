Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys New Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 277 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.50.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,223 shares of company stock worth $11,740,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $423.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $420.84. The company has a market cap of $199.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

