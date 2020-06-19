Coca-Cola European Partners (LON:CCEP) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (LON:CCEP) traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.85 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.95 ($0.44), 121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.44).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,089.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $150.78 million and a P/E ratio of 15.12.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile (LON:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

