CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $275.50

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 275.50 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 280.39 ($3.57), with a volume of 55909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271.50 ($3.46).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of CMC Markets to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 285 ($3.63) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 202 ($2.57).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $783.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a GBX 12.18 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

