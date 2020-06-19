Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,220.57 ($15.53).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.73) to GBX 1,170 ($14.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Close Brothers Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,410 ($17.95) to GBX 800 ($10.18) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,410 ($17.95) to GBX 1,170 ($14.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

LON:CBG traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,094.38 ($13.93). The company had a trading volume of 122,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 849 ($10.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.17). The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,091.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,283.99.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

