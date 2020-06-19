CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Trading Down 2.2%

CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.39, approximately 1,459 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

CBGPY has been the topic of several research reports. Investec downgraded shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

