Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 214.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.49.

NYSE:C opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.