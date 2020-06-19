Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVMK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 72,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $1,438,557.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $27,908.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,536,836. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. SVMK Inc has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

