Cipher Capital LP Sells 92,456 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cipher Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 92,456 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Standpoint Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

