Cipher Capital LP Sells 6,251 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Cipher Capital LP cut its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $11,128,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $19.11 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 63.41 and a quick ratio of 63.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, CEO Mahesh Aditya acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

