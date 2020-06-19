Cipher Capital LP Sells 15,377 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,377 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Covanta were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 64,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

In other Covanta news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,685.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CVA opened at $9.67 on Friday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

