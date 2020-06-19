Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 10,315 Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,315 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $116,697.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,103 shares in the company, valued at $9,436,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,734 shares of company stock worth $3,205,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.02. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

