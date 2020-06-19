Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 26,628 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG opened at $48.41 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.45.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.