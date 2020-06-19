Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Under Armour by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Under Armour by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 154,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 74,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Under Armour by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 200,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 92,269 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.70. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

