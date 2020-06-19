Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,279,000 after buying an additional 59,304 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock worth $12,185,194. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

