Cipher Capital LP Makes New $214,000 Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,707 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $22,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after buying an additional 342,132 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,535,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher J. Braun purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $494,798.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $209,349. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $71.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

