Cipher Capital LP Makes New $173,000 Investment in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,328,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 290,258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,036,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,770 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $43,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,338,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,278,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 169,010 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $10.87 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.