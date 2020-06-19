Cipher Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,930 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 720.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 80,374 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Terex by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Terex by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Terex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Amy George acquired 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $44,192.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,812 shares of company stock worth $87,931. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.61. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.77 million. Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

