Cipher Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Cipher Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,611 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 119.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Cloudera stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Cloudera Inc has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,294,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 572,695 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $4,661,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,253,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

