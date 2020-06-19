Cipher Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,428 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Shares of WBS opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.69. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $71,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,641.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,532.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $562,925 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.