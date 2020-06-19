Cipher Capital LP Invests $233,000 in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAC. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $308.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.13. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $304.90.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

