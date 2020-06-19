Cipher Capital LP Invests $206,000 in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,640,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8,308.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,310,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,776,000 after buying an additional 3,271,360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,684,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,031 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra increased their target price on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.81.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

