Cipher Capital LP Invests $145,000 in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 82,862 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Gray Television by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,807 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.07. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.