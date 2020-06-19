Cipher Capital LP Has $235,000 Stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVBG. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 127.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $2,456,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,060. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG opened at $135.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Everbridge from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.