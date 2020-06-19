Cipher Capital LP Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 223.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,146,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,630,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 822,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,016,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 595,643 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Targa Resources stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.