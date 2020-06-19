Cipher Capital LP Has $174,000 Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,747 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6,829.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MWA. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

