Cipher Capital LP Has $123,000 Stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,519 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2,675.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $89,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. Paramount Group Inc has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.24). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

