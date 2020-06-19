Cipher Capital LP Cuts Stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cipher Capital LP cut its stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.58. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $19.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. The business had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

