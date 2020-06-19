Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 6,739 Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at $44,784,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,826,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after buying an additional 215,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after buying an additional 155,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,092,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 154,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,057,000 after purchasing an additional 120,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

NYSE:EV opened at $40.38 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.