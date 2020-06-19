Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 6,561 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,532,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,276,000 after acquiring an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

