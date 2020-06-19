Cipher Capital LP Buys 17,827 Shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,183 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of ADT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 634,804,741 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $5,034,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,136 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of ADT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 7,121,436 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,952 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after acquiring an additional 364,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ADT by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,037 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,181 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,301,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. ADT Inc has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ADT from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

