Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pentair by 72.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 582,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 243,913 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

