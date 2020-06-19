Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.73) Per Share

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cineplex in a report released on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.73) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.93). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.00.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$11.01 on Thursday. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$34.39. The company has a market cap of $884.76 million and a PE ratio of 24.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31.

Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

