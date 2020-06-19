CIBC Boosts Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to $41.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of STLJF opened at $24.82 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

