CIBC Boosts Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $13.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFSPF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Interfor from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $7.54 on Monday. Interfor has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

