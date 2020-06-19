CIBC Boosts Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to $15.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

Cascades stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. Cascades has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

