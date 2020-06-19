Church & Dwight Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,742 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,550% compared to the typical volume of 651 call options.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,464.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,227,534. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Church & Dwight by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 77,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

